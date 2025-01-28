Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,571 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. now owns 25,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

BILS opened at $99.46 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $98.96 and a 52 week high of $99.60.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

