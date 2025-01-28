Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWL. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,010,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,968,000 after acquiring an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,979,000. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.62 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

