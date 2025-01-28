Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHD. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.27. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0595 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

