Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $907,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 389,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,395,000 after acquiring an additional 214,048 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 68,980 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,957 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.94. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $92.70 and a one year high of $115.78.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.