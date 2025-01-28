Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 326 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter worth about $630,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Creekside Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

SLYV stock opened at $89.96 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1-year low of $75.79 and a 1-year high of $96.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

