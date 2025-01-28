Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PFD)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 27th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PFD opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.38. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.08.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

