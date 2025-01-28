Forte Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Forte Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,497,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Trust Co of Tennessee grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee now owns 1,163,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,692,000 after buying an additional 22,723 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,093,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after buying an additional 58,262 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 734,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,193,000 after buying an additional 18,846 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,794,000.

Shares of USRT stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.30. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

