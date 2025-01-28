Forte Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $8,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 384.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $343.06 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $276.42 and a 12 month high of $349.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

