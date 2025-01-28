Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON opened at $225.77 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.86. The company has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

