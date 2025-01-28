Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,720 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,240,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after buying an additional 293,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 31.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,980,000 after acquiring an additional 413,577 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,644,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 229.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 47,849 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher E. Greiner acquired 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, with a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,330,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,804,188. This trade represents a 0.34 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Steinberg purchased 53,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $1,032,726.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,564.40. This trade represents a 461.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 129,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,244 over the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Shares of ZETA opened at $18.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 45.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZETA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZETA

Zeta Global Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.