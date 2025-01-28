Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Buys 59,201 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 190.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,201 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after buying an additional 2,823,773 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,724,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,770 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,697,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,843,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,706 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,205,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,485 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

