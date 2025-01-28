Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 54,367 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 629,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,367 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $21,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 14,568 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 520,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 19,330.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $15,271,000.

DUHP opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

