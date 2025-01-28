Fortress Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC lifted its position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 138.6% during the third quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the third quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter worth about $735,000.

IGHG stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.28. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $78.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3291 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged’s previous dividend of $0.33.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

