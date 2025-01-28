Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,656 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 55,215 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 52,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

DNP opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

