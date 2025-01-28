Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.91 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 245.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,514 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,531,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,748,000 after buying an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,062,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804,908 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,365,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,729 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,281,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,948,000 after purchasing an additional 297,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,629,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,788,000 after purchasing an additional 101,637 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $28.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

