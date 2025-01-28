Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.72 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of American Express by 105.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in American Express by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total transaction of $1,820,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,286.84. The trade was a 48.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.32.

American Express Stock Down 1.6 %

AXP stock opened at $316.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.17. American Express has a twelve month low of $199.07 and a twelve month high of $326.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

