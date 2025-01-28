Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 443.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $100.51 on Tuesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.95 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

