Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.83 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 3,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 164,211 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $15,094,275.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,227.92. The trade was a 67.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 248,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $23,064,310.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,886,126.44. This trade represents a 64.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 456,234 shares of company stock valued at $42,130,461. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $95.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,059.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.