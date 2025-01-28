Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 523.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,436 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,601,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $167.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $141.68 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

