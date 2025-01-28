Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Up 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.56 and last traded at $18.92. 435,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,225,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

FRSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Freshworks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Freshworks from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $40,568.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,356.10. This trade represents a 8.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $102,798.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,428.43. This trade represents a 26.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,723,563 shares of company stock worth $27,106,218. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshworks by 1,987.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Freshworks by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshworks by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

