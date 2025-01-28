FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 63.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $290,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Energy Transfer by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 20,093 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 681,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.36.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.82.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

