FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VWOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,769,000 after acquiring an additional 959,776 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10,440.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 190,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after purchasing an additional 189,180 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 322,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after purchasing an additional 177,612 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,184,000 after buying an additional 87,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 132.8% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 125,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 71,603 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.48 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.59.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.