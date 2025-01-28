FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $63,000 Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 499,668.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,772,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,830 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after buying an additional 1,183,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,367,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,206,178,000 after buying an additional 935,848 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ServiceNow by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,169,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,834,797,000 after buying an additional 615,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,606,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,014,302,000 after acquiring an additional 502,845 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.97, for a total transaction of $102,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,864.29. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,200.58. This represents a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,731 shares of company stock valued at $21,016,751. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,140.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,077.07 and a 200-day moving average of $945.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $234.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.40, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,165.98.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,045.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,105.79.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

