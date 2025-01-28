FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 6,124 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3,803.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.1% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 75.9% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $513.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $517.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $493.21. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $413.07 and a 1-year high of $539.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

