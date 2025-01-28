Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) Shares Sold by ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC

ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC decreased its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,700 shares during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 4.7% of ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $289,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,059,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after buying an additional 40,593 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 8,011,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.07. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.70 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.25.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

