FY2026 Earnings Forecast for RELL Issued By Northland Capmk

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for Richardson Electronics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 27th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.13%.

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RELL

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $191.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.15, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 300.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,065 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 151.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after buying an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.27%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.