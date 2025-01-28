GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $330.00, but opened at $351.42. GE Vernova shares last traded at $338.15, with a volume of 2,086,546 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.94.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $92.62 billion and a PE ratio of 60.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.