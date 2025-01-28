Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.12 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $26.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

