Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $749,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total value of $2,154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,116.67. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total transaction of $4,477,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. This trade represents a 25.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $215.42 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $216.42 and its 200-day moving average is $222.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 111.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ADI. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.70.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

