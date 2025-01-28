Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $862,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2,586.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,285,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567,654 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,758,000 after buying an additional 129,479 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,824,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,965,000 after buying an additional 41,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,554,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,616,000 after buying an additional 22,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 1,072,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,907,000 after acquiring an additional 687,353 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

