Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 8,021 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schrödinger by 39.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,539,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 436,789 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Schrödinger by 421.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 86,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 2,868.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,435,000 after buying an additional 471,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,987,000 after acquiring an additional 38,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SDGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Schrödinger from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Schrödinger Price Performance

SDGR stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.59. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $33.63.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 35.77%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

