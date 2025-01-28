Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 995 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COM. Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 40,415 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the period.

COM stock opened at $28.40 on Tuesday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.73.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

