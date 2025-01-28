Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.27%.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

