Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 8.27%.
Getinge AB (publ) Stock Up 2.7 %
Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. Getinge AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41.
Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Getinge AB (publ)
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Momentum Grows for These 3 Healthcare Stocks
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Stocks Upgraded by Bank of America – Here’s Why They’re Bullish
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From China Tariff Resets: Is 60% a Bluff?
Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.