Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. reduced its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $7,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIT. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 219.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $41.01 on Tuesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

