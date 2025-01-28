Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 260.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 97.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of SIL opened at $32.78 on Tuesday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95.
About Global X Silver Miners ETF
The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
