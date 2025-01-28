Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Trading 21.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) rose 21.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 479.50 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 478.82 ($5.96). Approximately 892,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 66,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394.45 ($4.91).
Good Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 366.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 308.51. The company has a market cap of £87.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1,227.74 and a beta of 0.80.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.
