Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Trading 21.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479.50 ($5.97) and last traded at GBX 478.82 ($5.96). Approximately 892,169 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,236% from the average daily volume of 66,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 394.45 ($4.91).
Good Energy Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £86.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 366.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 308.51.
About Good Energy Group
We offer truly renewable energy supply sourced from over 1,700 renewable generators.
