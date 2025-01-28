Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Bought by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 214.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,200 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Grab were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GRAB. Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grab by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 4,874,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,339 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA purchased a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grab by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth about $494,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.67. Grab Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Grab had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GRAB. Hsbc Global Res lowered Grab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. HSBC cut shares of Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.25 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded Grab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.90 to $5.10 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.55.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

