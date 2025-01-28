Grange Capital LLC Takes $628,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grange Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,555 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,248.9% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $52,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.1% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 43,685 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after buying an additional 9,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.84.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,442,856.32. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,727,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 617,886 shares of company stock valued at $212,451,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $397.15 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.47.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.