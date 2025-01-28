Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE) Shares Sold by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

