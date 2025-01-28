Great Western Mining (LON:GWMO) Trading Down 10% – Here’s Why

Great Western Mining Co. PLC (LON:GWMO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 94,821,969 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 36,857,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Great Western Mining Trading Down 10.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.19.

About Great Western Mining

(Get Free Report)

Great Western Mining (AIM:GWMO/Euronext Growth 8-GW) is focused on exploitation of its gold and silver prospects in the U.S. state of Nevada, where an active exploration and development programme is under way. Its gold exploration target currently ranges from 0.50 million to 1.50 million ounces from multiple prospects and a project is being developed to produce commercial quantities of gold from numerous spoil heaps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.