Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 32,661 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after buying an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,589,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,029 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,751.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 828,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,945,000 after acquiring an additional 823,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after acquiring an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,679 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

