Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Has $7.68 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,176 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 304,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $94.85 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.90.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

