Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,371,734,000 after acquiring an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,837,000 after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.46.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

