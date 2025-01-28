Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 103,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth $578,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $503.19 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $413.92 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $499.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.29.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.
