Griffin Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,621 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 129 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

UNP stock opened at $254.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $218.55 and a 12 month high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

