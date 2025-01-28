Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,208 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.23.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 9.5 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.47 and a 12 month high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 897,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,590,294.56. This represents a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

