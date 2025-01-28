Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,874 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 18,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Bay Rivers Group grew its holdings in Realty Income by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 20,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after acquiring an additional 37,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 113,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its 200-day moving average is $58.46. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $64.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.264 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 301.91%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.04.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

