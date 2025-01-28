Hanesbrands Extends Cooperation Agreement with Barington Companies

Hanesbrands Inc. announced on January 24, 2025, that it has entered into an amendment to its Cooperation Agreement with Barington Companies Equity Partners, L.P., Barington Capital Group, L.P., Barington Companies Management, LLC, and James A. Mitarotonda. The Cooperation Agreement, initially dated November 16, 2023, outlines board composition, advisory services, voting, and standstill agreements during the Cooperation Period.

The recent Amendment, effective as of January 16, 2025, extends the Cooperation Period to November 30, 2025. Under this agreement, the Advisor will continue to provide advisory services to Hanesbrands regarding business, operations, strategic and financial matters, corporate governance, and board composition unless terminated earlier as per the terms of the Cooperation Agreement, which has been amended to allow termination of advisory services from and after March 31, 2025.

For further information, the full details of the Amendment can be found in the attached Exhibit 10.1. This Amendment amends the terms of the Cooperation Agreement and extends the timeline of the advisory services provided by Barington. The Company has stated that any early termination of the advisory services by the Advisor will also lead to the termination of the Cooperation Agreement.

Apart from the Amendment, no further financial statements were disclosed in this 8-K filing by Hanesbrands Inc. Exhibits attached to the filing include the Second Amendment to the Cooperation Agreement dated January 16, 2025, and a Cover Page Interactive Data File.

This report was signed on behalf of Hanesbrands Inc. by Kristin L. Oliver, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer, and Interim Chief Legal Officer, on January 27, 2025.

