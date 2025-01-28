HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Stock Price Up 1.3% – Time to Buy?

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €89.40 ($93.13) and last traded at €88.90 ($92.60). 3,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €87.80 ($91.46).

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.43. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.44.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

